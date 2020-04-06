Pregnancy during the COVID-19 pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Welcoming a new baby is an exciting time for parents but during the COVID-19 pandemic that experience may now come with some fears.

Haley Hofer is excitedly awaiting the arrival of her first child, who she and her fiance plan to name Maverick.

But what they didn’t plan was welcoming their baby boy during a pandemic.

“It is still exciting right now but also really stressful, and just everything that’s happening right now, it’s honestly just super disappointing and sad,” Hofer said.

The couple planned to share the experience with family and friends, but now, it’ll only be the two of them.

“We’ve got technology so at least they can see you know, little glimpses here and there but not being able to have your immediate family and friends there is kind of a disappointment for sure,” Hofer said.

Dr. Kristi Hermanson, an OBGYN with Sanford Health, says the hospital is doing everything it can to ensure an expectant mother’s safety during the pandemic, but adds that no mother will have to be alone.

“I really want to stress that is never going to happen. No matter how busy it gets we will always let somebody have a support person with them in labor,” Hermanson said.

She says mothers contemplating a home birth to avoid getting sick should avoid doing so in order to ensure a safer birth.

“Laboring at home is not safe, but laboring in our hospital is safe. And you can still have your same labor experience in our hospital. We will keep you safe,” Hermanson said.

Hofer is staying positive and still plans to give birth in the hospital, but until then she will stay at home as much as possible– and hopes others will do the same.

“If I could just say one thing to everyone, if you could just please stay home. Not only for like expecting mothers, but just for everyone around. Just do your part to help slow the spread,” Hofer said.

The CDC says it’s not yet known if pregnant women have a greater chance of getting sick from COVID-19.

For more information from the CDC regarding COVID-19 and pregnancy, click here.