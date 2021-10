KELOLAND Media Group will be airing the following local college football games. These will only be on broadcast TV and not streamed online.

South Dakota State University takes on Youngstown State live Saturday, October 30 at 1:00 pm CT (12 :00 pm MT) on KELOXTRA and The CW of The Black Hills.

University of South Dakota vs North Dakota State University on November 20th at 2:30pm CT (1:30pm MT) on KELOXTRA and The CW of The Black Hills.