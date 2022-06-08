KELOLAND Media Group is taking reservations for our fan bus to the USD vs. SDSU game on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at the Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings and we want YOU to join us!

We are inviting all Yotes and Jacks Fans to share their school spirit by joining the KELOLAND VIP FANFare Bus Trip to the South Dakota Showdown Series game. In anticipation of this exciting game, we’re taking reservations for seats NOW for the FANFare Bus Trip so you can be there to cheer on your team in person!

Enjoy a VIP FANFare to Brookings with other fans and leave the driving and planning to us.

Trip Details

Day 1: Friday, October 7- Rapid City to Sioux Falls

Bus will leave Rapid City at 9am MT on Friday, October 21. We will have free off-street parking for your vehicle at UPTOWN Rapid, formerly known as the Rushmore Mall. The bus driver and KELOLAND chaperon will be there to guide you where to keep your car for the weekend near JC Penny’s location. We ask that you arrive by 8:30am MT. We’ll make 1 stop along the way for lunch and arrive in Sioux Falls around 4:30pm CT. Additional pick-ups may be done if they are along the path of our trip.

Dinner Options: KELO will make reservations at a downtown restaurant for happy hour and those that would like to eat with the group. If eating separately, it is highly recommended eating reservations are made in advance. See restaurant and entertainment suggestions near Downtown Holiday Inn that will be shared in your confirmation.

Day 2: Saturday October 8- Sioux Falls to Brookings, SD

Bus leaves Holiday Inn for tailgating and pregame activities

Bus will make 2 loops around Brookings to drop off & pick up near fraternities, sororities, campus and tailgating area if requested in advance.

1:15pm CT leave downtown for Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium

2pm CT USD vs. SDSU Game Starts

After game finishes bus departs for Downtown Holiday Inn

Estimated arrival to Sioux Falls 6:30pm CT

Dinner: No group reservation. It is highly recommended eating reservations are made in advance. See restaurant suggestions for reservations in downtown Sioux Falls.

Day 3: Sunday, October 9- Sioux Falls to Rapid City

10am CT Load luggage

Bus will leave the hotel for Rapid City at 10:30am CT.

Bus will stop in Chamberlain for lunch around 12:30pm CT.

Estimated arrival to Rapid City 3:30pm MT

Details & Pricing

How do I reserve my seats? Seats can be reserved by calling our front desk at 605-336-1100 or emailing your application to Events@KELOLAND.com. We will require full payment per reservation within 1 week of booking. Seating is limited so make your reservations early. Detailed itinerary will be issued 2 weeks before travel date.

Quad (4 bus fares and 1 room) $299 per person

Triple (3 bus fares and 1 room) $349 per person

Double (2 bus fares and 1 room) $379 per person

Single (1 bus fare and 1 room) $450 per person

Method of Payment: Credit cards, checks or cash.

Bus Details: Comfortable seats, outlets, on-board restroom, & shared movie screens. No age restriction, this is a family friendly trip! Food and alcohol are allowed on the bus. Please drink responsibly.

**This trip does not include meals. The price includes the rides to Sioux Falls, Brookings and back to Rapid City along with ticket to the South Dakota Showdown Series football game and hotel accommodations for 2 nights.