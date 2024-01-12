BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Laughs and hugs were shared between Hollywood’s best — including Margot Robbie, Meryl Streep and Leonardo DiCaprio — during a celebratory ceremony where everyone ended up walking away a winner at the American Film Institute Awards on Friday.

The annual invite-only luncheon honored 10 films and 10 television shows with well-spoken words about each celebrated project followed by a brief clip of a scene.

“Welcome to the annual AFI group hug,” institute President Bob Gazzale said as many in the audience chuckled. “For those who are new to this humble affair, the answer is ‘No. … No.’ You are not going to lose. Losing doesn’t happen here.”

Most appeared in a jovial mood with smiles and lengthy conversations in the ballroom in Beverly Hills.

Robbie chatted for a while with “Oppenheimer” director Christopher Nolan, who eventually pivoted to shake hands with Robbie’s “Barbie” castmate America Ferrera. “Maestro” stars Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan enjoyed their time together on the red carpet while “Beef” star Ali Wong caught up with Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix.

“American Fiction” stars Jeffrey Wright and Sterling K. Brown huddled up with “Jury Duty” star James Marsden and former BET CEO Debra L. Lee. Director Steven Spielberg took photos with “Barbie” director Greta Gerwig.

The AFI event is all about having fun, creating a laid-back vibe with no pressure.

“When we began this event, now over 20 years ago, the idea was simple: We tell you you’re great and why,” Gazzale said. “We share a moment of your film or television program. … This community is not competition. It’s never a competition. I know that doesn’t sound ideal. But that’s who we are.”

Films honored include “American Fiction,” “Barbie,” “The Holdovers,” “Killers of the Flower Moon,” “Maestro,” “May December,” “Oppenheimer,” “Past Lives,” “Poor Things” and “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.”

Television shows recognized were “Abbott Elementary,” “The Bear,” “Beef,” “Jury Duty,” “The Last of Us,” “The Morning Show,” “Only Murders in the Building,” “Poker Face,” “Reservation Dogs” and “Succession.”

Others in the star-studded room included Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Jennifer Aniston, Robert Downey Jr., Emma Stone, Selena Gomez, Quinta Brunson, Lily Gladstone, Ayo Edebiri and Tracee Ellis Ross.

Ellen Burstyn closed the luncheon with a benediction to celebrate the honorees, whom she praised.

“”I feel blessed to be part of this amazing tribe,” the 91-year-old Oscar, Emmy and Tony award winner said. “Thank you all for celebrating the best without making it a competition, just a shared appreciation. We appreciate you all.”