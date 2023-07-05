LONDON (AP) — A man who said Kevin Spacey made crude and racially offensive remarks before forcefully grabbing his genitals said he kept the degrading incident boxed up inside for more than a decade because he feared no one would believe his word against that of an Oscar-winning “golden boy.”

“I was a keeper of his secret for a long time,” the man said as he finally unburdened himself by telling his story to a policeman in a video interview played Wednesday for jurors in Spacey’s sexual assault trial in a London court.

The man was older and more emotionally and financially stable when he decided to join others who had accused the actor of sexual misconduct as the #MeToo movement exploded in 2017, the man said. He does not seek blood or hope Spacey is imprisoned but wants accountability for an injustice that has eaten at him so long.

“It’s weird — he did it and I felt embarrassed,” the man said. “He made me feel worthless at the time.”

Spacey, 63, has pleaded not guilty to a dozen charges that could send him to prison if he is convicted. His lawyer said Spacey denies all allegations of nonconsensual acts and suggested the accusers are looking for payouts from the Hollywood star.

Four men have alleged they were sexually assaulted by the American actor between 2001 to 2013 while he worked at the Old Vic Theatre. The charges include seven counts of sexual assault, three counts of indecent assault and causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

The man said he had been thrilled to meet an actor of Spacey’s caliber but his enthusiasm quickly soured as the actor showed up for a charity event looking disheveled and smelling of booze. He said Spacey looked him over lasciviously and launched into a “barrage of vile comments.”

“I bet you’re dirty,” Spacey said, according to the man. He asked about the size of his private parts in a series of relentless sexual and racially offensive remarks.

“It went on and on and on,” the man said.

Despite being younger, taller and larger than Spacey, the man said he felt powerless. He didn’t want to do anything to hurt the charity event and was so shocked and nervous that he tried to laugh it off.

“You could tell beyond a shadow of a doubt that I was uncomfortable,” he said. “I didn’t want to upset him. It’s mad, isn’t it?”

Spacey eventually let up on the comments but later when the two were alone, the man said the actor spun him around and grabbed his penis through his jeans.

“It wasn’t like a caress. It was like a cobra coming out and getting hold,” he said. “Not like a seduction. It was angry.”

He said it was painful and he had to push the actor twice before he released his grip.

The alleged victim is the third man to say Spacey aggressively grabbed his crotch.

The Associated Press doesn’t typically name alleged victims of sex crimes and British law prevents providing information that could reveal their identity.

When Spacey was questioned by London police in May 2019 about the allegations he said he had no recollection of meeting the man, according to a summary of the interview provided by prosecutors. He denied he had been drinking or appeared disheveled and said he hadn’t made the sexual remarks or fondled anyone.

Spacey said the man was seeking money. Prosecutors said he has filed a legal claim against Spacey for damages.

The man told police the incident had hurt his career because he had to turn down opportunities that would have put him in Spacey’s orbit.

The man said he told one friend about the incident a week after it occurred and hadn’t told anyone else until he spoke with police. He said he felt better getting it off his chest, but was still conflicted about coming forward.

“Even now I feel like I’m telling tales out of school,” the man said.

In testimony earlier in the day, an accuser who said Spacey groped him during a night of heavy drinking said he hadn’t thought much about trying to seek financial compensation.

But defense lawyer Patrick Gibbs confronted him with an email he sent Spacey through his website offering to remove himself from the court case for a settlement.

“When you say now that you never thought about trying to get money out of this are you telling the jury the truth?” Gibbs said.

“I am,” the man said. “I don’t see money mentioned anywhere in that email.”

“What sort of settlement did you have in mind with Mr. Spacey?” Gibbs asked.

The man said he had contacted police to be a character witness and support others who made accusations against Spacey. He said he sent the email during a difficult period in his life when he was in a court fight with the mother of his son.

“I needed to prioritize … and think about nothing else but my family and my son,” he testified.

The trial continues Thursday before a jury of nine men and three women in Southwark Crown Court.

Spacey, who has homes in the U.S. and London, is free on bail.