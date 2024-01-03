Emergency and hope on Pine Ridge

Pine Ridge Reservation scenes
The Pine Ridge Reservation covers more than 3,400 square miles and is one of the largest reservations in the United States.
Towns on map: Pine Ridge, Kyle, Martin, & Manderson
Emergency and Hope on Pine Ridge - 9 Person Mosaic These nine people shared their concerns with KELOLAND News over violence on the Pine Ridge Reservation.

The Pine Ridge Reservation spans nearly three million acres with a variety of landscapes from grasslands and rolling hills to the Badlands. But among all that beauty is a fight for safety among its residents.

Concerns over violence prompted the Oglala Sioux Tribal President to declare a State of Emergency “due to a breakdown of Law and Order on the Reservation” on November 18, 2023. The next month, KELOLAND News was invited to speak with elders and community members about what they are experiencing.

We’ll be updating this page with their stories.

