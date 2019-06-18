Live Now
School Supply Lists

As you get your students ready for a new school year, you’ll have to make a stop at the store.  Check on the supplies your kids will need by finding your school district below. This page was compiled on July 2; not all school districts had supply lists available online at that time. If you have a list to add, email webmaster@keloland.com.  (Return to Back To School page.) 

Aberdeen
CC Lee Elementary
Lincoln Elementary
May Overby Elementary
O.M. Tiffany Elementary
Simmons Elementary

Armour School District

Bishop O’Gorman Catholic Schools
St. Lambert School
St. Mary School
St. Michael School

Bridgewater-Emery 

Brookings
Camelot School
Dakota Prairie School
Hillcrest School
Medary MCL School
Medary School
George Mickelson Middle School 

Colman-Egan 

Colome Consolidated
Elementary School
Middle School/High School

Corsica-Stickney

Douglas 

Hamlin
Elementary

Hanson

Harrisburg
Endeavor Elementary 
Freedom Elementary
Liberty Elementary
Harrisburg South Middle School

Highmore-Harrold 

Irene-Wakonda
Elementary

Kimball

Lead-Deadwood
Elementary

Lemmon
K-8

Lennox
Lennox Elementary
LWC Intermediate School

Leola School District

Mitchell
L.B. Williams Elementary
Middle School

Montrose 

Northwestern Area

Parker
Elementary School
Junior High & High School

Pierre
Buchanan Elementary
Jefferson Elementary
Kennedy Elementary
Georgia Morse Middle School

Rapid City Public
Elementary Schools
Middle Schools

Redfield

Scotland

Sioux Valley
Elementary School
High School

Stanley County
Elementary 

West Central  

Wolsey-Wessington

