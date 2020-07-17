KELOLAND.com Returning to Learn survey

The school year is upon KELOLAND and with that brings a lot of uncertainty.

Dozens of school districts throughout South Dakota are preparing back to school plans amid the COVID-19 pandemic. While some already have their plans finalized, they are keeping in mind how the situation may change.

We reached out to the school districts who use KELOLAND.com’s Closeline to see where the area schools are at in their planning process. You can find the results below:

KELOLAND News will continue to keep following updates from area school districts.

