Back To School

2019 – 2020 School Start Dates

2019 – 2020 School Start Dates

MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY August 12 August 13 August 14

– Colome Consolidated

– Faith

– Irene-Wakonda August 15

– Hanson

– Lyman

– Wagner Community August 16 August 19

– Armour

– Bishop O’Gorman Catholic Schools

– Bon Homme

– Douglas

– Hot Springs

– Kimball

– Lemmon

– Newell

– Pierre T.F. Riggs High School

– Stanley County

– Waubay

– Webster Area

– Yankton August 20

– Aberdeen

– Alcester-Hudson

– Baltic

– Britton Hecla

– Colman-Egan

– Elk Point-Jefferson

– Herreid

– Mitchell

– Montrose

-Northwestern Area

-Scotland

– Tea Area

– Tri-Valley

– Viborg-Hurley

– Wilmot August 21

– Brandon Valley

-Bridgewater

– Chamberlain

– Custer

– Edgemont

– Hamlin

– Highmore-Harrold

– Howard

– Leola

– Miller

– Parker

– Pierre elementary & middle school

-Selby Area

– Sioux Valley

-Vermillion August 22

– Dell Rapids Public

– Garretson

– Harrisburg

– Lennox

– Platte-Geddes

– Sioux Falls Public

– Waverly/South Shore

– West Central August 23

-Brookings August 26

– Castlewood August 27 August 28 August 29

-Spearfish August 30 Sept. 2

LABOR DAY Sept. 3

– Huron

– Redfield Sept. 4 Sept. 5 Sept. 6

