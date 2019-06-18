Live Now
Back To School

School is almost here! KELOLAND News has compiled the latest education headlines along with supply lists. See our staff when they were in the classroom and share photos of your children as they start the new school year.

2019 – 2020 School Start Dates

MONDAYTUESDAYWEDNESDAYTHURSDAYFRIDAY
August 12August 13August 14
– Colome Consolidated
– Faith
– Irene-Wakonda		August 15
– Hanson
– Lyman
– Wagner Community		August 16
August 19
– Armour
– Bishop O’Gorman Catholic Schools
– Bon Homme
– Douglas
– Hot Springs
– Kimball
– Lemmon
– Newell
– Pierre T.F. Riggs High School
– Stanley County
– Waubay
– Webster Area
– Yankton		August 20
– Aberdeen
– Alcester-Hudson
– Baltic
– Britton Hecla
– Colman-Egan
– Elk Point-Jefferson
– Herreid
– Mitchell
– Montrose
-Northwestern Area
-Scotland
– Tea Area
– Tri-Valley
– Viborg-Hurley
– Wilmot		August 21
– Brandon Valley
-Bridgewater
– Chamberlain
– Custer
– Edgemont
– Hamlin
– Highmore-Harrold
– Howard
– Leola
– Miller
– Parker
– Pierre elementary & middle school
-Selby Area
– Sioux Valley
-Vermillion		August 22
– Dell Rapids Public
– Garretson
– Harrisburg
– Lennox
– Platte-Geddes
– Sioux Falls Public
– Waverly/South Shore
– West Central 		August 23
-Brookings
August 26
– Castlewood		August 27August 28August 29
-Spearfish		August 30
Sept. 2
LABOR DAY		Sept. 3
– Huron
– Redfield		Sept. 4Sept. 5Sept. 6

KELOLAND News School Photos

Share photos by emailing them to us at ushare@keloland.com. You can also use the KELOLAND News app to submit photos.

  • Travis Fossing
  • Sammi Bjelland
  • Perry Groten
  • Matt Holsen
  • Grant Smith
  • Don Jorgensen
  • Dan Santella
  • Brian Karstens
  • Brady Mallory
  • Angela Kennecke
KELOLAND Racing Challenge

