Back To School

2019 – 2020 School Start Dates
2019 – 2020 School Start Dates
|MONDAY
|TUESDAY
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|August 12
|August 13
|August 14
– Colome Consolidated
– Faith
– Irene-Wakonda
|August 15
– Hanson
– Lyman
– Wagner Community
|August 16
|August 19
– Armour
– Bishop O’Gorman Catholic Schools
– Bon Homme
– Douglas
– Hot Springs
– Kimball
– Lemmon
– Newell
– Pierre T.F. Riggs High School
– Stanley County
– Waubay
– Webster Area
– Yankton
|August 20
– Aberdeen
– Alcester-Hudson
– Baltic
– Britton Hecla
– Colman-Egan
– Elk Point-Jefferson
– Herreid
– Mitchell
– Montrose
-Northwestern Area
-Scotland
– Tea Area
– Tri-Valley
– Viborg-Hurley
– Wilmot
|August 21
– Brandon Valley
-Bridgewater
– Chamberlain
– Custer
– Edgemont
– Hamlin
– Highmore-Harrold
– Howard
– Leola
– Miller
– Parker
– Pierre elementary & middle school
-Selby Area
– Sioux Valley
-Vermillion
|August 22
– Dell Rapids Public
– Garretson
– Harrisburg
– Lennox
– Platte-Geddes
– Sioux Falls Public
– Waverly/South Shore
– West Central
|August 23
-Brookings
|August 26
– Castlewood
|August 27
|August 28
|August 29
-Spearfish
|August 30
|Sept. 2
LABOR DAY
|Sept. 3
– Huron
– Redfield
|Sept. 4
|Sept. 5
|Sept. 6
