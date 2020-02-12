USD adding food pantry, gears up for second Unite USD event

College is stressful enough, but imagine you’re a student and you don’t know when you’ll be able to eat again. That’s the reality for 40% of college students, according to the Association of American Colleges and Universities. A local university is trying to change that. On Wednesday, you have the opportunity to help the effort.

When you’re the University of South Dakota student body president, like Carson Zubke, there are a lot of students to talk to.

“You meet people from different parts of the country, different parts of the world, different parts of the US; of all different backgrounds,” Zubke said.

Recently, Zubke’s friend told him about worrying about affording food during their freshman year. USD students have access to meal plans.

“When the long breaks, long weekends are coming up. Unfortunately my friend didn’t have the support back home to help buy groceries and help buy meals,” Zubke said.

That’s why Zubke is spearheading Charlie’s Cupboard. It’s a food pantry that’ll open on campus next fall.

“It’s been really humbling the amount of support we’ve gotten from the USD community, from Vermillion,” Zubke said.

If you need to grab something to eat from Charlie’s Cupboard, you can do so, no questions asked. You just need to be a USD student and show your student ID.

“We want there to be no stigma around it,” Zubke said.

The pantry is just one of the programs you can support by donating to Wednesday’s Unite for USD Giving Day. Unite for USD is an online and on-campus event designed to unite all members of the Coyote community in support of high-impact programs on campus. Unite for USD is 1,862 minutes long. It’s a nod to USD’s founding in 1862.

“We’re a family here. Unite is just one more expression of how it’s important that we all stay together and support each other,” President Sheila Gestring said.

“The power of philanthropy is in small gifts. No matter what size your gift is, it’ll make an impact at USD and will help improve the student experience,” Zubke said.

Charlie’s Cupboard is just one example of what happens when you talk with someone and listen.

“I think it’s very important just to be involved in the community that you live in and to have candid conversations with people about what their experiences are and do your part to give back,” Zubke said.