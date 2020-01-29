Two Sioux Falls elementary schools battle for food in ‘Souper Bowl’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Anne Sullivan and Cleveland Elementary schools in Sioux Falls are going head to head in an important competition.

It’s called the “Souper Bowl.” Students at each school are racing to bring in non-perishable food items this week. The school that collects the most for Feeding South Dakota wins a trophy. Right now Cleveland is in the lead but Anne Sullivan is the defending champion.

“They get a lot of momentum going here at Anne Sullivan and I know the Cleveland student council also does a lot of work over there to have this healthy competition for the food pantry,” Zeeck said.

If you’d like to jump in on the competition, you can bring your non-perishable food donations to Anne Sullivan or Cleveland Elementary through Friday. All of the food will be given to Feeding South Dakota.