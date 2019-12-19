The process to replace Sioux Falls School superintendent Brian Maher is underway

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls School District is moving full steam ahead with its search for a new superintendent.

As KELOLAND News first reported on Monday, the school board voted to go with the same firm that found Brian Maher five years ago. But it won’t be the only one helping in the search. You have a chance to weigh in as well.

Maher doesn’t leave his position as superintendent until the end of June, but the process to find his replacement is already underway.

“That’s a short timeline to do a very exhaustive search, because we want the right person,” School Board President Cynthia Mickelson said.

The school board hired the same firm that found Maher, Hazard, Young and Attea Associates, to spearhead this search.

But it also wants to hear from the public.

There’ll be an online survey posted on the district’s website for people to fill out, listing their backgrounds and what they’d like to see in a new superintendent.

Plus a public hearing will be held January 6 at the IPC to seek input in person; something the board says is important.

“This is the third largest employer in Sioux Falls, 24,000 students, we want to make the right decision and we are a government entity, so we want the community’s input, because it’s through their support that we exist,” Mickelson said.

In the end, the board doesn’t care how big the pool of applicants is.

“I just want a good pool, quality over quantity, we are going to look in district, out of district, we’ll probably narrow it down to around five people to interview in person and hopefully narrow it down to the final two,” Mickelson said.

The board, which has the final say, would like to have someone hired by at least June to work with Maher for a month to make for a smoother transition.