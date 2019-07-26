Teachers helping teachers afford quality education materials

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Friday morning is the 4th annual teacher’s swap meet. An event where teachers come from all over the region to meet other teachers and see what quality materials they can find.

After 39 years of teaching Kindergarten through second grade, Peggy Baney has quite the collection.

“I have tons of trade books, library books, I have guided reading books, I have professional development books from teachers, I have bulletin board… things, and games, and furniture,” Retired teacher and vendor at the swap meet Peggy Baney said.

She just retired last May and has been working on getting rid of her older teaching materials.

“It feels good, especially my husband, who said he wants his garage back so this will be a good thing,” Baney said.

But the items won’t be going into storage or be tossed out. She plans on selling them at this year’s Teacher Swap Meet.

“It also feels good because I know I’ll be helping brand new teachers or teachers who are switching grade levels, and I know that’s really important too, to give them some quality things for a cheaper price,” Baney said

There will be over 130 tables run by former or veteran teachers selling good reusable items to incoming ones. But they aren’t the only ones who benefit.

“Anyone who’s working with kids in any capacity, whether you’re a parent or a grandparent or you’re running an after-school program, this is a really great event to find cheap, educational quality materials,” Allison Struck said.

And even learn a little something themselves.

“We usually get teachers from five different states and It’s just very interesting talking to them about what their needs are and what kind of programs they have there and what they’re looking for and it’s a good way to communicate and be colleagues altogether,” Baney said.

“I think teachers who have spent their whole career in education, people like Peggy, who spent 39 years in the classroom, it’s hard for them to let that material go and so they’re able to sell it to teachers who are going to be using it the same way they are. So, it’s not just going in the trash. It’s going to someone else who will use those materials when working with students,” Struck said.

The meet goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Convention Center and it is open to the public.

