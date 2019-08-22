Students at Holy Spirit Elementary get rewarded for reading over summer break

It’s quite the incentive to get kids to read over the summer.

Students at Holy Spirit Elementary who spent at least 600 minutes reading over the summer break got to decorate their principal like an ice cream sundae.

We caught up with Principal Manning after he had cleaned up a bit.

“When you asked me earlier whether i’ll do this again, I’ll have to think twice about that,” Holy Spirit School Principal Regan Manning said.

Manning says about 110 students completed the 600 minutes of reading this summer.