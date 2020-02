A big donation is helping students in Sioux Falls access basic necessities.

The Student Success Fund helps children in the Sioux Falls School District to access personal hygiene products, cleaning supplies, bus passes and more.

Tuesday, the Huether Family Foundation once again donated $10,000 to help out.

The Student Success Fund was first created in 2018.