South Dakota School of Mines ranks as the best engineering school in the country

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota School of Mines in Rapid City is named the best engineering school in the country. With about 25-hundred students enrolled, the school is getting high marks for return on investment. Which means these students have a high rate of finding a job right after graduation.

While some students might be nervous about finding jobs after college, students like Jacob B. West worry about something else.

“I’m not worrying about finding a job because the thing that you need to worry about is where you want to apply your skills and who is going to best fit you for the rest of your life,” West said.

97-percent of these students, if not more, are expected to find careers in their field of study after graduation.

“The fact that employers are reaching out to us to get to ask for a job. I mean that’s a real confidence booster especially seeing the placement rate. That’s not a fake number that’s real because I’m seeing it here with people that I go to school with,” West said.

SYDNEY THORSON: “Lance Roberts, provost for South Dakota School of Mines says staff and students have been working hard to earn this ranking.”

“I think it just speaks to the great people that we have here at this school at the school of mines everybody is very dedicated to the students, dedicated to the mission of teaching the students to the learning to giving them a great experience,” Roberts said.

Roberts also says new graduates land jobs with a base pay of 63-thousand-dollars or more.

“I think everybody is really committed to moving the university forward. We have a very good strategic plan where we want to just continue to improve the curriculum and continue to improve the experience for students here,” Roberts said.

“Last year when I was a freshman and even this year, everyone was already getting internships and co-ops, like already reaping the benefits of this great school,” West said.

The high marks and recognition come from the organization College Factual.