Some sixth-graders getting Jump Start at McGovern Middle School

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Dozens of sixth-graders in Sioux Falls are getting to know their new middle schools this week.

These kids are getting tours of McGovern Middle School through the Jump Start program. Students signed up in advance to take part of the class at a cost of $25. On top of testing out lockers, they get to see their classrooms, the lunch room and more.

“In elementary school they kind of stay in their same classrooms but in middle school they have different teachers for each of their classes,” Hettinger said.

The first day of school in Sioux Falls is 17 days away on August 22.