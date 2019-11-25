Sioux Falls School District Superintendent monitoring snowstorm forecast

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls School District is keeping a close watch on an approaching snowstorm.

Superintendent Brian Maher says the district will do what’s best for the safety of students. He says as of Monday afternoon, the forecast looks like classes can start as normal on Tuesday but an early dismissal might be a possibility.

He wants to make sure children can get home safely whether that is at the normal dismissal time or earlier in the day.

He says the district is closely watching the forecast and will alert parents to any schedule changes as soon as the decision is made.

You can review the latest closings and delays on the KELOLAND Closeline.

Weather Resources