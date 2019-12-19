Sioux Falls Lutheran’s new building almost complete

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The finishing touches are being made at the new Sioux Falls Lutheran School in the southwest part of town. This January, 340 students will come back from Christmas break to a fresh building that’s three-times the size of their current spot near 37th and Minnesota.

The sign is up and leaders at Sioux Falls Lutheran are excited and emotional about the work it’s taken to get here.

“It was pretty emotional. To see the sign go up and they took the cross… It was pretty emotional to see the sign go up yesterday. They took the cross and they lifted it up in place which was pretty exciting,” Peters said.

Scott Peters is the Chair of the Sioux Falls Lutheran School Association. He says the school should get occupancy from the City of Sioux Falls this week. Some rooms already feature new furniture.

“So the classroom wings have furniture that’s not all arranged but at least it’s in the building,” Peters said.

“Well it’s just stunning. Really. Especially when you compare where we’re at to where we’re going to be here,” Esser said.

Administrator Tia Esser says this new gym will really catch your attention. She showed photos of the large space to students recently. Sioux Falls Lutheran cares for kids from age two through eighth grade.

“One of the first responses I heard was, ‘Oh, we’re going to have to run that thing.’ This is a 10,000 square foot gym and we’re presently in a 4,000 square foot gym,” Esser said.

Teachers will get into finished classrooms January 6 while students arrive January 9.

“The chapel/performing arts center won’t be ready until the end of January but it’s progressing nicely,” Peters said.

Peters says the potential here is promising. He hopes to have a missionary at large and chaplain on site in the future.

“So that we can develop a mission church hopefully in an area of town where 62% of the population in this part of Lincoln County don’t have a church,” Peters said.

This building will expand the school’s mission of serving the community.

Peters says Sioux Falls Lutheran will have a closing chapel Friday afternoon at it’s current location near 37th and Minnesota before kids take off for Christmas break.