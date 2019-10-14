SFSD students might have Native Americans’ Day off next year

While some students have the day off to observe Native Americans’ Day, others are learning about it in class.

That’s the case for the Sioux Falls School District.

Assistant Superintendent Jamie Nold says the calendar committee and some parents agreed it was better to keep students in class, because there were educational opportunities.

However, that may change. Next year, Sioux Falls students have Native Americans’ Day off.

“So, we’re going to try that and see. Because now they’ve started to have the parade that’s downtown, and some of the different events that are happening in town. It may even make it that much more meaningful for students,” Nold said.

Nold says students were allowed to go see the parade this morning.