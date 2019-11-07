SFSD still looking for substitute teachers

Substitute teachers continue to be a need in the Sioux Falls School District.

It’s an issue the school board addressed Wednesday.

“I think almost every school district in the area is looking for substitute teachers, and we especially are in Sioux Falls just because of our volume, we have so many teachers, we are recruiting substitute teachers year round at this point,” Senior Director of Human Services Becky Dorman said.

Dorman says the district is always looking for ways to recruit substitute teachers. She adds they would like to see about 50 more people work consistently throughout a week.