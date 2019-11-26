SFSD revamping its health curriculum to include vaping

In Sunday night’s Eye on KELOLAND, we reported on students vaping in school.

During our round table discussion students told us they think 40 to 50 percect of all students vape. Sioux Falls school superintendent Brian Maher tells us he’s not surprised by that number and that it might even be higher than that.

“From the school standpoint we are going to continue to do all we can to educate on that topic but like many issues it’s not just a school issue we really got to combat this as a community as a state as a society,” Maher said.

Maher says the school district is revamping its health curriculum to include vaping.