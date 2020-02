The SFSD has completed the Boundary Task Force Phase of the re-districting process.

Feedback continues to shape options that will be brought forward at five upcoming meetings.

List of the upcoming meetings:

Thursday, March 12 at Memorial MS – 5:30 p.m.

Monday, March 16 at Patrick Henry MS – 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 26 at Whittier MS – 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 7 at McGovern MS – 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 9 at Edison MS – 5:30 p.m.