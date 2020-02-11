SF School District sees improving graduation rate

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We have an update for you on how the Sioux Falls School District is performing compared to previous years.

The Sioux Falls School District has different ways to measure how it’s doing in its five-year plan. One is the graduation rate, which has increased about 4% since the 2015-16 school year. Superintendent Brian Maher says there are a number of contributing factors.

“There are a lot of things that go into that, but if I have to pick one thing, it’s, we have done a very good job of drilling down to the individual student on that issue,” Maher said.

Maher says there’s a regular meeting to zero in on kids who need attention.

“That is a team of people, principal, assistant principals, ADs, counselors, social workers, they meet once a week for a very brief meeting to say who’s out there that we need to worry about,” Maher said.

Another area the district is focusing on are ACT scores. In fact, more students have scored a 24 or better on the ACT.

“It’s not just our graduation rates are improving, and it’s not just our ACT results are something we’re very proud of, but we’re doing it at a time where we’re also doing a better job of including all of our students in that positive data,” Maher said.

Third-grade reading proficiency is down, though. Doug Morrison, director of research, innovation & accountability with the district, says early reading has more than one layer to it.

“On the surface, would look like we’re not really moving it or we’re behind the state, but when you sort of pull out the English Language Learners from the mainstream population, we’re actually probably on-par with the state, and if you look at the ELL kids in a separate cohort, they’ve actually made great strides in this past year,” Morrison said.

Another number that has gone up is how many racially-diverse teachers there are- that’s up 15%. You can take a closer look at the strategic plan here.