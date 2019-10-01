SF School District holds vaping town hall with pulmonologist

Vaping is on the minds of parents everywhere. The Centers for Disease Control says there have been more than 800 cases of lung injury across 46 states, and 12 confirmed deaths. In South Dakota, the state Department of Health says there have been six cases of vaping-related lung illness. The Sioux Falls School District held a town hall on the subject on Monday night.

Ahead of the event, parent Anne Lanoue said she was there for information about vaping as well as the risks.

“Right now it’s thought to be such a cool thing, and everyone’s trying it because it’s the thing to do, and there’s all these risks now that are coming forth,” Lanoue said.

Avera McKennan pulmonologist Dr. Anthony Hericks spoke at the town hall. Before the town hall began, he brought up his kids when asked why he was speaking. KELOLAND News asked him what parents and the community should know about the risks of vaping.

“They just need to know that it’s not safe now,” Dr. Hericks said. “We don’t have all the answers, and it might be a long time before we do.”

Washington High School counselor Travis Sieber brought up the word “cool” during the town hall.

“One thing I wanted to share about the observations and especially this topic of vaping, is how socially acceptable this is,” Sieber said. “And to me we’ve heard the word peer pressure often tonight, this is a different type of peer pressure. We often think that peer pressure is maybe a couple friends singling you out, saying come on, do this, try this. I do believe that exists, but to me vaping has the look of cool.”

After the town hall wrapped up, we spoke with parent and Roosevelt High School teacher Jodi Meyer.

“A lot of it was things that I already knew, research that I had done before coming, but I just wanted to have more information, and I like to have statistics to back up what I’m saying, and the statistics were scary tonight,” Meyer said.