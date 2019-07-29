SF School District hiring for various positions

It may be hard to believe, but the first day of school is just around the corner. For the Sioux Falls School District, the first day is Aug. 22.

Monday afternoon a district spokesperson told KELOLAND News that the district has the teachers it needs to start the school year. They are hiring for several positions, though.

There are three special education teacher openings, two elementary teacher openings, two middle school teacher openings, but zero high school teacher openings. The district is also looking for three speech therapists and someone to help students who communicate with American Sign Language. Additionally, the district says it will hire about 70 support staff. And it’s hiring substitutes, too; the district says it’s always looking for subs.

If you’re interested in a position, visit the school district’s website.