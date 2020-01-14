SF School District gives update on 2020 construction

You probably already know about the ongoing construction of Ben Reifel Middle School and Thomas Jefferson High School in the Sioux Falls School District. Both schools are set to open in fall 2021.

But those aren’t the only projects the Sioux Falls School District is focusing on in 2020. On the agenda for Monday’s school board meeting is a public hearing on construction projects. Included are new entrances at Horace Mann and Robert Frost Elementary schools.

“It’s related to the security that we route them through the offices and get those set up, those are the last two buildings that we don’t have to the standards that we like to see,” said Jeff Kreiter, director of operational services with the Sioux Falls School District. “And those were the first priority for the board when we put that plan and schedule together.”

Cleveland Elementary will undergo construction starting in 2021. Kreiter says that project will affect the most kids.

“It’s new gymnasium, a classroom addition, a renovation project, lot of dominoes in the building,” Kreiter said. “We’re going to start the design here in the next, probably within the month, and what we want to do is, these public hearings are typically in January, so we want to get this one out for bids early.”

Other schools slated for construction include Laura Wilder, Oscar Howe, Anne Sullivan, Axtell Park and Southeast Tech. Construction projects at these locations, Horace Mann and Robert Frost are set for 2020.

“It doesn’t matter which building you walk into, they are well-maintained and it’s because that continual look at that capital improvement, and what do we need to do keep all our facilities to standard,” said Teresa Boysen, assistant superintendent of academic achievement for the Sioux Falls School District.

You can take a closer look at the construction projects here.