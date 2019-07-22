SF School District attendance boundaries: what’s happening and when

With two schools in the works, the Sioux Falls School District is looking at redrawing its attendance boundaries. The district’s goal is to have new boundaries set by June 2020. Right now, staff are figuring out the timeline for when the changes will take place. Superintendent Brian Maher says he sees many changes coming.

“I would anticipate all high school boundaries will be changed,” Maher said. “I would anticipate that all or nearly all middle school boundaries will be changed. The elementary schools, I don’t know yet.”

If a student lives within a current school attendance boundary, that’s where they need to go to school, unless they apply for open enrollment. New boundaries will take effect in August 2021, when both the new Ben Reifel Middle School and Thomas Jefferson High School open. The plan is for open enrollment to happen in December 2020.

“We will be posting many community engagement small group meetings, as well as once we kind of come up with a plan, some meetings they can come give their input to as well, so please get engaged,” Sioux Falls School Board President Cynthia Mickelson said.

“It’s an impossibility for us not to upset somebody’s world a little bit, but it is a possibility that we can put together a process that makes a lot of sense,” Maher said.

The first day of the 2019-20 school year is exactly one month from Monday.