Schools in Sioux Falls start 2 hours late Wednesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls schools started two hours late Wednesday morning. Edison Middle school and others were surrounded by downed trees and power lines.

Three of the four streets surrounding Edison were blocked by trees and branches but city crews worked quickly to get them open.

Robert Amburn lives across the street from Edison.

He woke up at 11:30 and says there’s no doubt it was a tornado.

“Robert Amburn says, “we saw the wind whipping in circles and heard really big crashes on top of the roof which we knew were big tree limbs.”

The property right next door to Amburn was damaged when a downed power line pulled part of the siding out of the house.

Edison, Robert Frost Elementary and the Instructional Planning Center all lost power at one point.