School of Mines sees some increased numbers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Public universities across KELOLAND are seeing fewer full-time students on campus, but if you look a little deeper, some numbers are going up.

For the last several years, freshman enrollment at the School of Mines has been low. This year there was a 3.3 percent increase. There are also 15 percent more transfer students.

“Then, more South Dakota students as well, so the more that we can serve our own backyard that’s a positive. Students don’t need to go out of state to have a really good STEM degree,” Moore said.

The university has seen an overall decrease in full-time students by 1.87 percent. However, other areas in the campus have seen an increase like WISE, Women in Science and Engineering.

“School of Mines as a community knows is a very rigorous STEM only institution and women are underrepresented in STEM and traditionally have been underrepresented on campus for as long as the campus has been in existence,” Carlson said.

This year, you’ll find 19 percent more women taking classes.

“We have more women students here now than we ever have since I’ve been here and I’ve been here ten years,” Carlson said.

The university is working to make sure that trend continues.

“I feel really optimistic for the future. We still have work to do on educating even our South Dakota students on the opportunities that are available at Mines and breaking some of the stereotypes that students might have about it,” Moore said.

South Dakota School of Mines is adding degree programs to appeal to more students. You can check them out in links we’ve provided.