Reach Literacy giving free books to new teachers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — School is just around the corner and teachers are getting their classrooms ready for students. Reach Literacy in Sioux Falls wants to help new teachers stock their class libraries with free books.

Mary Kool served as a high school English teacher for 20 years in Sioux Falls. Like her last name, she thought everything about the gig was pretty cool.

“Unless you were a ninth grade boy and then I was not cool,” Kool said.

All jokes aside, the Veteran teacher and volunteer at Reach Literacy says getting supplies for her classroom was expensive. That’s why she’s encouraging new teachers to come to Reach and stock up on free books.

“It’s really important because I don’t think a lot of people understand that when you start teaching, they don’t just give you a classroom full of reading books. You have to provide those,” Kool said.

With class getting underway next week for many schools, new teachers can come here today or Saturday and walk away with a bundle of new books.

“Once a year, we do teacher grants that are walk-in. You can fill out a grant anytime but we like to do it as a special time when teachers are not right in school right away. They can come in, pick out 25 books from our extensive supply that you can see here,” Executive Director Paige Carda said.

Carda says the books available are from pre-K through fifth grade. All teachers have to do is show off their school ID badge.

“I think what people don’t understand is that teachers are spending their own money. I think that’s becoming more prevalent. If we can offer your gently used books that you’ve donated to us and we can get those back into the community so kids have something to read, that’s a win,” Carda said.

Reach has already given out more than 600 books during this walk-in event. Walk-ins are encouraged Thursday and again on Saturday.

Walk-in Teacher Book Grants

REACH Literacy

2101 W 41st Street, Suite 23

Sioux Falls, SD

Saturday, August 17 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.