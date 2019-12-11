Rapid City Schools looking into vaping sensors

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — It’s an increasing concern for the Rapid City School District, more students are vaping. This is why school officials are thinking about installing vaping sensors.

Student vaping is an issue in districts across KELOLAND.

“Every school has its own challenges with it, it doesn’t necessarily just fit a certain demographic or social economic class, it’s an everyone problem,” School Resource Officer Matthew Almeida said.

Almeida says one of the most popular places is school restrooms. That’s where school officials are considering installing vaping sensors.

“If there’s only one kid in the bathroom, obviously no one is going to know that someone’s smoking. That would kind of help us catch those individuals who are making those poor health decisions,” Officer Almedia said.

When the sensors detect vaping, the school resource officer is alerted immediately.

“We are doing our homework. We are looking into the different detectors that are out there, what the associated costs are, not only to purchase the device but to install them,” Superintendent for Rapid City Area Schools Dr. Lori Simon said.

Simon says vaping devices have become difficult to spot. They can look like every day school items.

“We want our students to be safe and we want them to make healthy lifestyle choices and if we can help by detecting vaping, I think that is something we should strongly consider,” Dr. Simon said.

The Superintendent for Rapid City Area Schools says they are currently looking at grant opportunities to fund vaping detectors. To see more stories about kids and vaping and how other school districts are handling the issue, you can check out our special report online “Vaping: Uncovering the Truth“.