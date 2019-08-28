Rapid City Area students excited to start a new school year

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Summer has officially ended for Rapid City Area schools Wednesday.

As sad as that may seem, these kids at South Park Elementary, are looking excited for the school year ahead of them.

Backpacks fill the hallways and kids are lining up to start a fresh new school year.

This can be exciting and nerve racking for some students, like 5th grader, Rylie Wyeczorek.

“I’m nervous about hanging out with friends because we’ve all changed and all that, but I’m excited about that because then we can all learn more about each other that way,” Wyeczorek said.

There will be older kids driving to school, students of all ages biking and walking, and school buses transporting them all around town. Be sure to follow school zone signage and speed limits to keep students safe.