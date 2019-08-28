Preschool scholarships helping local kids thanks to Sioux Falls Hope Coalition and the Sioux Empire United Way

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Hope Coalition is giving kids a preschool education their families wouldn’t be able to afford.

The coalition made up of local churches, businesses and nonprofits has eight preschools in town serving 150 students. The kids are getting a head start on their education at no cost to them. Their scholarships are funded by coalition partners such as the Sioux Empire United Way.

The Sioux Falls Hope Coalition is providing preschool for kids in Sioux Falls whose families wouldn’t be able to afford it. It’s a Sioux Empire United Way funded program. #positive Posted by KELO Matt Holsen on Wednesday, August 28, 2019

“We have 30 kids in our preschool and every single one of them receives a Hope Coalition scholarship and attends preschool based on that scholarship and otherwise wouldn’t be attending preschool,” Central Church Downtown Preschool Director Jessi Copeland said.

While 150 kids are getting a free preschool education, the goal is to make it available for 350 students every year.