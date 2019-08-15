New teachers getting free books from Reach Literacy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Reach Literacy wants to give new teachers a jump start on their classroom book supply.

Thursday and Saturday, new teachers can walk in and pick up 25 free children’s books. The books available for pre-K through fifth grade. Executive Director Paige Carda says Reach has thousands of books on hand.

“You can always apply for a book grant if you’re a teacher looking for books. This is a great way to just walk in and we have thousands of books right out here for you. You can just show us your ID, walk in and grab 25 books,” Carda said.

Reach has already given out more than 600 books during this walk-in event. Walk-ins are encouraged today and again on Saturday.