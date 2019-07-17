Middle school students attending STEM camp at Augustana

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Augustana University is getting middle schoolers excited about science and much more this week at its first STEM camp.

More than a dozen students from schools in Sioux Falls and Harrisburg are learning about exercise science, genetics, coding and sustainability. Registration fees for several students were reduced thanks to a grant the University applied for through the City’s Sustainability Program.

“So we have students from all different backgrounds. All different socio-economic backgrounds. We have a really diverse group of students in the camp,” Seasson Vitiello with Augustana said.

Augustana hopes to host the event again. Vitiello says students start losing interest in science during middle school so its important to keep them engaged.