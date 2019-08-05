McGovern sixth-graders getting a Jump Start

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — School is just around the corner for many students in KELOLAND. In Sioux Falls, some sixth-graders at McGovern Middle School are getting a jump start on their classmates.

It may be a simple joy, but figuring out how to open your locker is a big deal for these kids. While some are succeeding today, others aren’t faring quite as well.

Thanks to the Jump Start program, the future McGovern sixth-graders have all week to get to know their new surroundings. Seth Wurtz is hoping to find some friends.

“Meeting new friends. Some of my friends are going to a different school. So it’s going to be hard to meet new friends. We’ll just have to make it work,” Wurtz said.

This group of students will be here for four days this week. On top of learning about their lockers, they’ll get a tour of their library, the lunch room and all the different places they’ll learn this year.

“Yeah, my summer went by really fast. Too fast,” Eric Hettinger said.

Hettinger is leading the group. The sixth grade Social Studies teacher is sad to see summer go but excited to welcome new students to McGovern. He says these Jump Start kids will be leaned on as school experts once the year begins.

“Most sixth-graders that come in are pretty nervous because it’s way different. The school is bigger. There’s more kids. You have 6, 7 and 8. They have a bunch of really big kids they get intimidated by. It’s very different. A lot of kids come in really nervous. That’s why we do this Jump Start Program. To kind of ease those nerves a little bit for some of these incoming sixth graders,” Hettinger said.

Because before you know it, another school year will be under way.

The first day of school in Sioux Falls is 17 days away on August 22.