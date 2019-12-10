Maher, Mickelson share thoughts on future

The Sioux Falls School District will soon be looking for a new superintendent. Superintendent Brian Maher is resigning, with plans to leave at the end of June. Maher told gathered media on Monday that there is no event which is bringing about his resignation. Rather, he said it’s just time. Maher brings up the district’s new buildings when talking about why he decided to resign.

“I also was waffling as to how long I wanted to go,” Maher said. “The board as I mentioned has been tremendous to me, and i wanted to either commit to being here until the new buildings are open, or to move away in a timely manner where somebody else can step in and see that process through.”

Ben Reifel Middle School and Thomas Jefferson High School are scheduled to open in 2021. Maher says his future is undetermined. But he does bring up time to spend with grandkids.

“I’m not being coy; there’s not a next step for me, there’s not a plan for me,” Maher said. “When I interviewed for this position, I had one grandchild. Today I have five.”

He does share something he doesn’t think will happen.

“I don’t anticipate that I’ll be a superintendent in a long-term situation,” Maher said. “Because if I was, I’d stay right here. I don’t think there’s a better superintendency than the one that I’m in right now.”

It was frigid out on Monday night in Sioux Falls, but by the time the heat of next July rolls around, the Sioux Falls School District will need a new leader.

“The board will come to a conclusion of what we think will be the best process for us to use to do a search process for Dr. Maher’s replacement,” School Board President Cynthia Mickelson said. “Since this is new news to us, we have not determined what that process will be, but as soon as we do, we will reveal that to the public.”