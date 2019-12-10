Maher explains resignation

The Sioux Falls School District will soon have a new leader; superintendent Brian Maher announced his resignation Monday afternoon.

“Today I ask you to be here to announce my resignation as the superintendent of the Sioux Falls School District,” Maher said.

Maher says he will leave at the end of June. He says nothing happened that is bringing about this resignation. Rather, he says it’s just time.

“I’ll be leaving without next step in mind,” Maher said. “I’m not retiring, just resigning. While I may look plenty old enough to retire, I’m not quite ready for that. So, I don’t know what’s next for sure, but I know I’m resigning and not retiring. There’s not an event or a destination that is causing my resignation. Simply, I think it’s the right time.”

He also says a superintendent’s time has an expiration date.

“I think there’s a shelf life for superintendents, and I don’t know that it is a number, but I think there’s a shelf life for superintendents, and in my history, this is my 21st year as a superintendent, I’ve seen many who have stayed too long, just a little bit too long, and I don’t want to be that person,” Maher said.

“We were shocked,” said Teresa Boysen, assistant superintendent of academic achievement for the Sioux Falls School District. “He’s done a nice job for Sioux Falls. He’s really done a great job with communication and community-building, and a good spokesperson for Sioux Falls School District. He’ll be missed.”

School board member Todd Thoelke echoes those thoughts.

“I would lie if I said I wasn’t horribly sad to see Brian and Peg go,” Thoelke said. “Dr. Maher has set us up in such a great position. He’s built an incredible team, and it’s made our job a little bit easier. It’s going to be difficult to find somebody to fill his shoes. but I think we’re a district that’s in a position, thanks to him in part, to where we can move forward.”