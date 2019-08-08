Lincoln students working hard for marching band

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — High school marching bands are hard at work despite school not being underway just yet in many communities.

In Sioux Falls, Lincoln’s band is getting in some practice this week at Howard Wood Field. 227 students are coming together to create this year’s performance. A preview will take place this Saturday morning called “Breakfast With The Band.”

“Anyone is welcome to attend right here at Howard Wood Field. We’ll start the performance at 9 a.m.,” Sam Anderson said.

Part of going back to school is firing up the band 🎶 These are Lincoln students working hard at Howard Wood. Posted by KELO Matt Holsen on Thursday, August 8, 2019

Anderson says the band teaches students a number of good things like being on time and ready to work. He says there aren’t enough good things he can say about the kids’ work ethic.