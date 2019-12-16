Lincoln High needs new warm clothing items for ‘Club 17’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This is the last week of school for Lincoln High School students before the holiday break and school counselors are hoping to send some kids home with warm clothing. Counselors are asking for donations to Lincoln’s Club 17.

The closet filled with brand new clothes and hygiene items for kids started last year. Its name represents the 17 hours students spend away from school each day.

“It’s doing really well. The kids that need that extra support when they’re not here in our building, Club 17 is about students that aren’t here,” Myers said.

Counselor David Myers says many of those students need help battling the cold this time of year when they’re not in class. It’s clothes they can’t get on their own.

“They can not or they just don’t have the funds to do that or the means to get to that information and stuff that they need,” Myers said.

Club 17 here at Lincoln High School is in need of warm clothing from long socks to hooded sweatshirts. Two other big items: hats and gloves.

Senior Mitch Eichacker’s family has donated new things to the cause already.

“Lincoln High School is a great community. I think walking through the halls, you always see kids that need more and could always use more,” Eichacker said.

Eichacker says picking up a sweatshirt or jacket at a store may seem simple, but it means a lot.

“Just giving a sweatshirt or giving deodorant or just helping a kid out, this little thing that might seem little to you could change someone’s life in a bigger way than you would even imagine,” Eichacker said.

If you’re interested in donating new jackets, hooded sweatshirts, hats or gloves to Lincoln students, you can drop them off at the school office this week.