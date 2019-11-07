John Harris Elementary has new, unique vending machine

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — John Harris Elementary in Sioux Falls has a new vending machine. But instead of candy, this one has books.

Students earn tokens for the machine through good behavior.

“It’s a win win situation. We’ve got students showing good behavior. We’ve got children who need books in their hands. Sometimes students don’t always get a chance to get a book out of the book order. Now students get a chance to get a book of their own,” 5th grade teacher Rebecca Roberts said.

The school received a grant to help them buy books for the machine. This is the first such machine in South Dakota.

