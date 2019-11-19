Group donates strider bikes to elementary school

When it comes to learning how to ride a bike, some local kindergarteners are taking it all in stride. On Tuesday, the Sioux Falls Morning Optimist Club donated 22 strider bikes to Laura B. Anderson Elementary. They’re just like regular bikes, but with a bit of a twist. They’re also a very important educational tool that’ll help these kids as they grow up.

Five-year-old Eduardo Ruiz is putting the pedal to the metal. Well, actually he’s just putting his feet to the floor.

Strider bikes don’t have pedals. No pedals? No problem. Riders move by using their feet to push themselves forward. Eduardo already knows what he likes best about these bikes.

“When I’m going fast,” Eduardo said.

It’s pretty easy to guess why a five-year-old likes going fast, but in case you need Eduardo to break it down even further.

“(It’s) Like motorcycles,” Eduardo said.

Complete with sound effects.

“Vroom vroom,” Eduardo said, smiling.

The Sioux Falls Morning Optimist Club worked with Spoke-N-Sport Bike Shop and the Strider Company, based in Rapid City, to bring these bikes and smiles to these boys and girls.

“Optimist is a friend to youth and that’s what we try to do is focus on the youth of the community and help out whatever we can do,” Deb Ziemke, Optimists Club, said.

PE teacher Courtney Wynthein says the donation is significant, because striders teach her students about balance. That skill will help them learn how to ride a traditional bike some day.

“We don’t know how many kids have bikes at home or their experience on bikes, so we just like to be able to do that at school. It’s a social thing. A thing they can learn. A can-do attitude,” Wynthein said.

Some day, when they’re older, students like six-year-old Airabella Rierson may recognize this donation helped them put best foot forward by learning a new skill. For now, though, this is all that matters.

“I like them because they go really fast,” Airabella said.