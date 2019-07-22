Groundbreaking for Ben Reifel Middle School Monday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s going to be a big day for the Sioux Falls School District.

Monday afternoon is the groundbreaking for Ben Reifel Middle School. Sioux Falls newest middle school will be in the area of 41st Street and Veterans Parkway in eastern Sioux Falls.

The $43.1 million building is expected to be open by fall 2021. It will be the district’s sixth middle school.

The school will be about 190,000 square feet, and is designed to hold around 1,000 students.

KELOLAND News will be at the groundbreaking and have more coverage on-air and online.