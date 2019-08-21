Fundraiser for school lunches Saturday at Barrel House

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you want to help pay for school lunches for kids in Sioux Falls, an event at the Barrel House this Saturday is for you.

The third annual Hungry Hearts fundraiser takes place all day Saturday at the eastside restaurant. Owner Mark Fonder says the event has raised more than $250,000 in previous years. The goal is to pay for school lunches for kids who can’t afford it. The event features inflatables for kids, auction items and live music.

Hungry Hearts Fundraiser at the Barrel House this Saturday. Here's a look at the schedule and people braving the dunk tank! #schoollunches #feedthekids Posted by KELO Matt Holsen on Wednesday, August 21, 2019

“This all started out as a small charity event and it has just grown. There’s such a demand. I think as the Sioux Falls school district keeps growing, there’s going to be even more demand,” Fonder said.

If you’d like to start bidding on auction items tonight or want a closer look at the schedule, click here. You can also sign up to volunteer online.