Flag project welcoming students in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — The Harrisburg School District continues to grow and with that comes a much more diverse student population. The number of English Learners has tripled since 2013. The high school librarian is starting a special project to make students with international backgrounds feel welcome.

Rita Morgan has been a student in Harrisburg for two years now.

“My mom is from Liberia too but I was born in Ghana. My family was like all over and they talk to me about it a lot. Hopefully for my senior project, I’m hoping to go back,” Morgan said.

Morgan moved to the U.S. when she was just three. After years in Philadelphia, her family relocated here and she says it’s been a great change.

“When I first moved here, I was kind of nervous. Then I made friends and the teachers are really nice,” Morgan said.

One of those teachers is the Harrisburg high school librarian.

“We just want to students to feel welcome in our school. We’re a Tiger family and they’re a part of that,” Langerock said.

Eve Langerock hopes one way to do that is through a new flag project. She surveyed the high school and found that students have connections to 28 different countries. So the school bought 28 flags and hung them up in the library.

“As the enrollment at Harrisburg continues to grow, so does our diversity among students,” Langerock said.

“So we thought it’d be cool to celebrate that diversity and recognize those students,” Langerock said.

“I think that it’s really cool that our school acknowledges the different types of diversity we have here,” Patten said.

Junior Mia Patten says she enjoys getting to know people with different backgrounds.

“I’ve met a few. I have a few classes with some people that come from different cultures and it’s really interesting to learn about them. Learn all the different stories that they have,” Patten said.

Harrisburg High School is also in the process of creating a Culture Club to focus on welcoming students with diverse backgrounds.