Endeavor Elementary students enjoying ‘One Book, One School’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Going back to school after the holidays can be hard for students, but a Harrisburg elementary school is trying to make it a lot of fun. Endeavor Elementary is welcoming kids back with its “One Book, One School” program.

Reading a book is always a small part of Gabbi Munzke’s day but it takes up a lot of room in her heart.

“It just turns a normal day into really exciting,” Munzke said.

The fifth grader loves Harry Potter but right now, like every student at Endeavor, she’s surrounding herself with the world of Winnie the Pooh.

“It’s just very interesting and I like to read a really good book before bed,” Munzke said.

“Each student gets to hear the story throughout the next two and a half weeks,” Sevold said.

Librarian Jen Sevold says it’s all part of the One Book, One School program. This is the fifth year the school is taking part.

Winnie the Pooh and Tigger too are everywhere at Endeavor Elementary. It gives the kids something fun to look forward to following holiday break.

Along with reading, students are doing art projects and daily activities associated with the book.

“You know we choose to do this usually in January to get the excitement of coming back to school after Christmas break. It’s just great to see the kids get excited over hearing stories, listening to a book that maybe they’ve never heard of before. It’s just a great school-wide involvment,” Sevold said.

Sevold says it shows the kids that reading is important and they shouldn’t bother avoiding books.

“It’s just a lifelong enjoyment of reading stories. You can do it until you’re 99,” Sevold said.