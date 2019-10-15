Endeavor Elementary School teacher awarded SD Teacher of the Year

A Harrisburg Elementary teacher received quite the heartwarming surprise Tuesday.

4th Grade Endeavor Elementary School teacher Amanda Harris was awarded the South Dakota Teacher of the Year.

Harris says she’s still in shock over the award, but hopes she continues to make a big impact on her student’s lives.

“If you’re teaching it from your full heart, then that’s what makes the difference. They will always remember how you made them feel, not necessarily your content. I want my students to love learning, not just love what I’m doing in my classroom, but to love learning and it sticks with them. And when you do what you love it’s easy,” Harris said.

Harris says she got into teaching thanks to her own teachers growing up here in KELOLAND.

She now becomes a candidate for the National Teacher of the Year award.