Dylan Bourassa fundraiser tonight at Harrisburg/Yankton doubleheader

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — Seniors at Harrisburg High School are rallying to support one of their classmates. As part of a senior project, they’re hosting a silent auction at the Sanford Pentagon Thursday night benefiting Dylan Bourassa, a student battling cancer.

Dylan Bourassa rang in his 17th birthday this January. The teenager has beaten cancer twice now and always seems to have a smile on his face.

“Pretty good to be able to help him because that’s a really hard thing to go through,” Parker said.

Seniors Maxwell Parker and Saiveon McCaleb are raising money for Dylan and his family to help with the cost of fighting the cancer that took part of the Harrisburg high schooler’s leg.

“We have a silent auction going and we went to businesses and got things from them, like donations from them,” Parker said.

“It’s pretty awesome that I’m helping out someone,” McCaleb said.

The silent auction features a number of small to big-ticket items. It takes place tonight during a Harrisburg/Yankton basketball doubleheader at the Sanford Pentagon.

“Autographed Devin Booker jersey from the Suns and PayPal. Several autographed items courtesy the Minnesota Twins,” Zeman said.

Teacher Mick Zeman says he coached Dylan in basketball when he was first diagnosed in the 7th grade. Like many, he’s been following his progress and chipping in where he can.

“This community is overwhelmingly generous when it comes to one of its own. It’s one of the great things about working here and being a part of this community,” Zeman said.

Zeman says Dylan is doing well and is back at school. He wishes his former player all the best.

“Knowing him, he’s going to do what he wants to do and he’s going to do big things,” Zeman said.

$2,000 was raised for the family during homecoming this year. The seniors are hoping to top that tonight. The basketball doubleheader between Harrisburg and Yankton starts with the girls match-up at 6:15 at the Sanford Pentagon. The boys play after at 7:30. If you can’t make it to the game, you can drop off donations at Harrisburg High School.