Doubleheader at Sanford Pentagon to feature fundraiser for Harrisburg student

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — A fundraiser during tonight’s high school basketball doubleheader at the Sanford Pentagon is helping out a Harrisburg high school student battling cancer.

Dylan Bourassa is back at school after beating cancer for a second time. Seniors and staff at Harrisburg are making it their mission this year to help Dylan and his family with the financial toll the fight can take. They’ve gathered items that will be a part of a silent auction tonight. Mick Zeman used to coach Dylan in basketball.

“So I’ve been following his journey and trying to help out wherever I can,” Zeman said.

$2,000 was raised for the family during homecoming this year. The seniors are hoping to top that tonight. The basketball doubleheader between Harrisburg and Yankton tonight starts with the girls matchup at 6:15 at the Sanford Pentagon. The boys play after at 7:30. If you can’t make it to the games, you can drop off donations at Harrisburg High School.